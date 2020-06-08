Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter March in Los Angeles
Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez were among the celebrities who took part in a march on Sunday, demanding racial justice following the death of George Floyd.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, star couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took all the preventive measures when they joined an estimated crowd of 50,000 at Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood.
The celebrity couple protested holding homemade signs. JLo carried one that read, 'Black Lives Matter', while Rodriguez's sign stated: 'Let's get loud for Black Lives Matter', reports dailymail.co.uk.
All across our nation, for nearly two weeks, the message has been sent loud and clear. Americans everywhere protesting for peace. For equality. For humanity. To show #BlackLivesMatter. To show we are sickened, both by the senseless way George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and by the many brutal, unnecessary, ugly murders that came before him. . Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight. We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. . America: It’s time to listen.
At the protest, Lopez was seen in a hoodie and leggings paired with white trainers. She sported large black-framed sunglasses, and tied her long hair in a ponytail. In addition to a cloth face mask, she also had on blue disposable gloves.
Rodriguez also wore a black ensemble and sunglasses, and wore white disposable gloves along with his cloth face mask.
Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx also joined in Sunday's protest, and Vanessa Hudgens joined in with her handmade sign to the protest. Also spotted at the march were Ireland Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and rappers YG, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun.
Floyd, aged 46, died last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe", and "please, I can't breathe". Chauvin has been arrested and charged with three-degree murder and manslaughter.
Since then, the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum across the world and with protesters fighting against racism.
