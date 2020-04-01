Take the pledge to vote

Jennifer Lopez-Backed Yoga Chain To Help Build Immunity During Global Lockdown

The Yoga chain, SARVA, plans to launch virtual Immunity Builder Program sessions across 25 countries like Germany, France, China and the US, for 14 days.

IANS

Updated:April 1, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
Jennifer Lopez-Backed Yoga Chain To Help Build Immunity During Global Lockdown
The Yoga chain, SARVA, plans to launch virtual Immunity Builder Program sessions across 25 countries like Germany, France, China and the US, for 14 days.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez-backed yoga chain, SARVA, will launch a 14-day Immunity Builder Program across 25 countries like Germany, France, China and the US. The virtual yoga sessions will help people remain calm and fit along with boosting their immunity during the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

"In the current situation, I am glad that SARVA that comes from the birthplace of yoga with its vision of combining authenticity along with modernity, is making yoga accessible to audiences of all ages, languages, and geographies using the power of technology and I am sure this is something that could make a difference to the lives of people around the world," said Lopez.

Speaking about this initiative, Sarvesh Shashi, Co-founder, SARVA and DIVA Yoga, said, "SARVA's aim has always been to connect 7 billion breaths through yoga - and our purpose has found a wider base now that the world is battling a public health crisis and we're honoured to be able to contribute in helping people during this tough time."

"It's during times like these that people have to focus on rebuilding themselves by remaining positive and staying fit even when at home. Our team is tirelessly working round the clock to be able to communicate the message about our 14-day Immunity Building Program and provide LIVE yoga classes across 25 countries, 5 times a day with the sole aim of giving people the means to stay healthy, both physically and mentally," he added.

