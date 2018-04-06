English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jennifer Lopez Confirms Collaborations with Inglot for a Beauty Line
The singer, actress and dancer has teamed up with cosmetics giant Inglot on a makeup collaboration that is scheduled to launch on April 26.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Jennifer Lopez is turning her talented hand to the beauty business.
The singer, actress and dancer has teamed up with cosmetics giant Inglot on a makeup collaboration that is scheduled to launch on April 26.
Both parties took to Instagram to share the news of the launch date, without giving much else away. However, WWD reports that the collection will feature a whopping 70 products, and if the image used to promote the new venture is anything to go by, the series looks likely to span pieces for the eyes, lips and face. The photo shows JLo sporting a striking raspberry red lip color, a bronze eyeshadow, and, naturally, her go-to product: lashings of shimmery highlighter.
Rumors of a JLo beauty line have been swirling for weeks now, sparked by an Instagram post published by the star's makeup artist Scott Barnes back in March. Having uploaded a picture of his famous client on the set of "World of Dance," Barnes reportedly responded to a question from fellow makeup professional Ivan Vargas with the reply: "I'm using a bronzer that @Jlo is making its pretty amazing!! Shh." The response was deleted soon afterwards, but not before it was captured by by Vargas himself, sending the internet into a frenzy.
Lopez is the latest major celebrity to jump on the beauty bandwagon recently, joining the likes of Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Madonna in making a mark on the cosmetics industry.
