Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Body in Red Outfit
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez showed off her perfect figure in a red two-piece athleisure outfit as she soaked up the sun in Miami, Florida this Christmas.
The 50-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing alongside a red Porsche writing "Baby, it's warm outside", reports people.com.
Lopez styled the look with round metal sunglasses and wore her hair in a sleek top bun.
Baby, it’s warm outside.❤️ #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh 📸: @arod
She added the hashtags "#ChristmasInMiami" and "#ChristmasEveSleigh" while giving her fiance Alex Rodriguez a photo credit for taking the photo.
Rodriguez shared the post on his own page and wrote: "My favourite gift is the one in red."
