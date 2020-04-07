Jennifer Lopez, Malaika Arora Join Online Yoga Programme

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Dhanush and Mark Mastrov (known as the Steve Jobs of Fitness) have joined the 14-day immunity builder programme through live yoga sessions, aimed at immunity building and fitness in 25 countries around the world.

Initiated by SARVA, a yoga and wellness studio chain, the programme aims to provide those currently in lockdown due to the recent health pandemic, with a convenient way to workout, build immunity and stay healthy.

Sarva's Live platform is offering over 7.5k live sessions over a period of a month, across 25 countries, taught by 50 of SARVA and DIVA's instructors.

Commenting on this, Jennifer Lopez, singer, dancer, actor, and global icon, investor in SARVA said: "In the current situation, I am glad that SARVA, a leading wellness and yoga brand that comes from the birthplace of yoga with its vision of combining authenticity along with modernity is making yoga accessible to audiences of all ages, languages, and geographies using the power of technology and I am sure this is something that could make a difference to the lives of people around the world."

Malaika Arora, Co-founder, SARVA & DIVA Yoga, said: "This is a time when all of us are connected by a larger but common purpose - that of overcoming the health pandemic and improving our health to fight any such future concerns. It is with this purpose that SARVA and DIVA Yoga are reaching out to people at a global level through the holistic workout that is yoga to improve immunity, achieve a stable mind and body, and prevent or ward off several ailments. This is also a reassurance that we are in this together and that improving our physical, mental, and emotional health is the need of the hour."

SARVA & DIVA Yoga have a power network globally and a digital reach of over 200 million. The brands have set out to help people across different countries connect with this holistic practice and achiev the associated benefits. For more information or to join the classes, people can log on to www.sarva.com or join the LIVE classes by logging into live.sarva.com.

