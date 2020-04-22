Jennifer Lopez Sued for Rs 1.14 cr by NY Photographer
A New York City photographer has filed a lawsuit against singer-actor Jennifer Lopez for using a photo of hers on social media without permission.
According to EOnline, photographer Steve Sands claims the singer and her production company Nuyorican Productions used the photograph taken by him on Instagram to promote their brand.
Lopez posted the photo on her official Instagram page on June 23, 2017 and has so far received over 650,000 likes.
In the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court Monday by lawyer Richard Liebowitz, Sands said that the 50-year-old singer-actor did not pay or ask for his permission to use the headshot of hers.
Sands is seeking damages of up to USD 150,000 and lawyer's fees.
Lopez or her representative have not yet commented on the lawsuit.
