English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jennifer Lopez to Receive Fashion Icon Honour at CFDA Awards 2019
Jennifer Lopez will be honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for her impact longstanding and global impact on fashion.
Jennifer Lopez will be honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for her impact longstanding and global impact on fashion.
Loading...
After Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Beyoncé, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is all set to officially recognise singer Jennifer Lopez and honour her with the prestigious Fashion Icon Award for her longstanding and global impact on fashion.
Steven Kolb, president of CFDA said, "Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."
CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement, "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."
The 49-year-old fashionista has flaunted many jaw-dropping red carpet outfits which included thigh-high slits, sheer gowns and barely-there outfits which she carried with all her grace.
JLo cemented her place in fashion history with her risque plunging green Versace dress at the Grammy Awards and after that, it was all about experimenting with bolder looks with every red carpet appearance. We are still not over her Valentino Haute Couture green cape.
The singer will receive the honour on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum which will witness A-listers of Hollywood and the International fashion industry.
Steven Kolb, president of CFDA said, "Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."
CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement, "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."
The 49-year-old fashionista has flaunted many jaw-dropping red carpet outfits which included thigh-high slits, sheer gowns and barely-there outfits which she carried with all her grace.
JLo cemented her place in fashion history with her risque plunging green Versace dress at the Grammy Awards and after that, it was all about experimenting with bolder looks with every red carpet appearance. We are still not over her Valentino Haute Couture green cape.
The singer will receive the honour on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum which will witness A-listers of Hollywood and the International fashion industry.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Oozed Grace & Elegance in Designer Outfits During Kalank's Promotion, See Pics
- Unborn Twin Sisters Box it Out in Mom's Womb, Ultrasound Video of Fiery Fight Goes Viral
- Maisie Williams Had to Wear Strap Across Her Chest to Look Like a Boy in GoT’s Earlier Seasons
- Redmi Note 7 Open Sales Begin in India via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications And More
- Apple And Qualcomm Have Dropped All Lawsuits, in a Surprise Move
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results