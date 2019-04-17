SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jennifer Lopez to Receive Fashion Icon Honour at CFDA Awards 2019

Jennifer Lopez will be honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for her impact longstanding and global impact on fashion.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 1:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jennifer Lopez to Receive Fashion Icon Honour at CFDA Awards 2019
Jennifer Lopez will be honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for her impact longstanding and global impact on fashion.
Loading...
After Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Beyoncé, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is all set to officially recognise singer Jennifer Lopez and honour her with the prestigious Fashion Icon Award for her longstanding and global impact on fashion.

Steven Kolb, president of CFDA said, "Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."

CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement, "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."



The 49-year-old fashionista has flaunted many jaw-dropping red carpet outfits which included thigh-high slits, sheer gowns and barely-there outfits which she carried with all her grace.

JLo cemented her place in fashion history with her risque plunging green Versace dress at the Grammy Awards and after that, it was all about experimenting with bolder looks with every red carpet appearance. We are still not over her Valentino Haute Couture green cape.









The singer will receive the honour on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum which will witness A-listers of Hollywood and the International fashion industry.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram