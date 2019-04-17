Jennifer Lopez to Receive Fashion Icon Honour at CFDA Awards 2019

After Naomi Campbell, Rihanna and Beyoncé, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is all set to officially recognise singer Jennifer Lopez and honour her with the prestigious Fashion Icon Award for her longstanding and global impact on fashion.Steven Kolb, president of CFDA said, "Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments."CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement, "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power. Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."The 49-year-old fashionista has flaunted many jaw-dropping red carpet outfits which included thigh-high slits, sheer gowns and barely-there outfits which she carried with all her grace.JLo cemented her place in fashion history with her risque plunging green Versace dress at the Grammy Awards and after that, it was all about experimenting with bolder looks with every red carpet appearance. We are still not over her Valentino Haute Couture green cape.The singer will receive the honour on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum which will witness A-listers of Hollywood and the International fashion industry.