Jennifer Lopez Told to Pick Her Favourite Red Carpet Look of All Time. Her Pick Is…

Jennifer Lopez is famous for her iconic fashion moments and classic styles. Over the decades, the actor-singer enthralled fans with her remarkable performance and fashion taste. Her music videos are sensational enough, but her fashion looks also make it to the headlines, almost always.

In a recent episode of Vogue’s 73 Questions, Jennifer Lopez appeared from her Los Angeles home, where she talked about her prolific career, family life, and secrets to her fashion and style. For the episode, Jennifer Lopez wore a white button-down shirt tucked into a pair of beige woollen trousers. She styled her look with an easy-breezy chic look of hoops and a layered necklace.

During the first round of questions, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her upbringing in New York City and the starting years of her career. The next part brought up the attractive red carpet recount of her outfit from her first red carpet appearance during the 1994 Hollywood movie Mi Vida Loca premiere. She revealed, “My first premiere - God, it was a kind of rayon blend polyester mini dress in a variety of a sandy, poo-poo colour with buttons."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

JLo sported a sleeveless sand-coloured dress of mini length with details of a button and a plunging neckline. The singer paired the outfit on the red carpet with brown platform heels, a bracelet, a statement necklace, and a small backpack.

However, over the years, as her fashion statement changed, she earned the rightful title of the style icon, which she is. Jennifer Lopez was also asked about her favourite look of all time, to which she replied, “I think people would think it was the green Versace dress because it’s the most famous." She added, “It’s too hard to choose."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

Jennifer Lopez wore one of Versace’s iconic pieces during the Grammys Awards in 2000 when she wore a sheer green jungle-printed gown featuring a plunging neckline down to the midriff.

Reviving the dress Jennifer Lopez picked while closing Versace’s Spring 2020 fashion show in Milan, 2019. She told Vanity Fair about this, “Twenty years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you put on a dress 20 years later - it resonated. It was like, ‘Yes, you know, life is not over at 20.’

Even though Jennifer Lopez doesn’t recognize her most-loved style, her personal style mantra is surely relaxed and tomboyish, but with a hint of sexy never harms.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here