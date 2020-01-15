Jennifer Lopez Would Love To Live In Somewhere Other Than The US
Jennifer Lopez stated that she would prefer a simple and organic lifestyle in Italy or Bali on the other side of the world away from the US.
Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has admitted that she wants a more "simple and organic" kind of life and that she would love to live in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 50-year-old star said she would love to leave the US and move to Italy or Bali, where she can be at peace and enjoy the simple things, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali," she said.
"Find another life where it's a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell. I have fantasies like that."
She also shared that "dancing and music are my first loves, but acting is the love of my life".
She is also excited about headlining the Super Bowl next month alongside Shakira.
She explained: "It's a perfect moment in my life, honestly, but it's also a great time for Latina women to take the stage at the biggest all-American event, with everything that's going on in the country right now.
"I'm super-happy to represent my community, to represent women, and to represent everybody, you know? It's a big (Release this at 3 am) platform to bring people together.… It gets a lot of eyeballs.
"So if you can spread a little bit of love and positivity, and make people know that we're all in this together? I look at it as a blessing."
