Jennifer Lopez's First Makeup Product Is Here
Here's your chance to channel her famous glow
Image: Instagram/ chrisappleton1
Jennifer Lopez is giving fans the chance to channel her famous glow with an early launch from her upcoming beauty line.
The star's debut makeup collection was released on April 26 in partnership with Inglot Cosmetics, but beauty aficionados who don't want to wait that long can now get their hands on a special "First Look" palette.
Listed on the Inglot website at $49, the palette features three "Freedom System Eye Shadows" in the shades "Pearl," "Pink Satin" and "Ivory." The richly-pigmented hues range from pale beige to bronze, and boast a sparkling finish. The palette also contains a "Freedom System HD Sculpting Powder" in the shade "Cocoa," designed for shaping and contouring with a matte finish.
The "Freedom System Palette" will eventually allow shoppers to create their own unique, custom palettes with their favourite eyeshadow shades, once the complete 70-piece "JLO X Inglot" collection has been released. JLo herself is a huge fan of the concept, pointing out: "Now you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one colour you really want!"
The music and movie star is going all out for her debut beauty series, with the extensive collection set to focus heavily on colour cosmetics for the eyes, lips and face. It will include 20 different eyeshadows, eight lipsticks and four sculpting powders, as well as featuring mascara, eyelashes, blusher and bronzer.
| Edited by: shifa khan
