Jennifer Lopez's Hairstylist Reveals Secret Behind Her Dazzling Curls at Super Bowl Liv Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez's hair claimed its own spot of the Super Bowl Liv Halftime stage as the singer went about performing her hits. She dazzled the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, performing alongside fellow Latina Shakira. While JLo's signature moves and pole dancing stunts stunned the audience, what one couldn't help but notice how the voluminous curls sported by the singer-actress added character to her onstage appearance.

She went about flipping her hair in all possible directions and her brown curls shone in the spotlight. While lesser beings like us struggle to keep our hair off our faces on stage, JLo lets her curls loose like a pro, and yet they never interfere with her goddess-like performances.

Obviously, the hair perfection is achieved with much hard work on the part of her stylist. Chris Appleton, the man behind Jennifer's epic Super Bowl waves, has said that it took a week of trial and error before the pair narrowed down the winning style, reported Vogue.com.

While Appleton normally preps the superstar's hair for a two-hour performance, taking sweat, wind machines and daring head flips into consideration, this time there was an extra layer of complication: humidity. "Miami is the worst place for hair," Appleton said.

After testing out a few signature JLo styles, they decided on a set of volumized waist-grazing curls. "It's all in the curling of the hair. [First,] I curl the hair with a one-inch small iron to get a really strong foundation. Then, I brush it out and go back in with a larger two-inch curling iron." The stylist strives for a "bounce," he says. "As she moves, the hair moves, it has to be simultaneous."

Appleton finished off the curls with a shine spray to ensure the lengths looked silky from every camera angle. "People expect a look," he explained. "This is the Super Bowl, go big or go home!"

