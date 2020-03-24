Jennifer Lopez's High School Boyfriend Passes Away

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez's high school sweetheart David Cruz is no more. He died at the age of 51.

Cruz reportedly passed away from heart disease on Saturday at New York's Mount Sinai West Hospital, according to TMZ, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He and Lopez began dating as teens, but called it quits as she found fame in the mid-1990s, after around a decade together.

Lopez went on to enjoy high-profile relationships with the likes of Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, Ben Affleck, and ex-husband Marc Anthony, the father of her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The On The Floor hitmaker is currently engaged to retired baseball icon Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez says she is no hurry to tie the knot with fiance. The pop diva shared her wedding plans in a conversation with veteran TV personality Oprah Winfrey at her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour here.

