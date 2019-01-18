Jennifer Winget's Dhoti-skirt Look Steals the Show at Lion Gold Awards 2019

Jennifer Winget never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. This time the Beyhadh actress put her stylish foot forward at the Red carpet of Lion Gold Awards 2019 along with other telly stars like Mouni Roy, Deepika Kakkar and many others.Known to turn heads with her chic outfits, the diva was dressed in a lavender crop top and dhoti skirt teamed up with a long shrug which added a finishing touch to the entire look styled by Kareen Parwan. She threw together a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with rings and pair of danglers.Hairstylist, Sharda Jadhav created a messy bun hairdo that did not just go along with the entire outfit but also revealed Jennifer's dazzling bling.On the makeup front, Mukesh Patil gave Jennifer her signature smokey eyes, nude lip tint and no-makeup look which enhanced her already flawless skin.The popular Hindi series actress, who has 7.3 million followers on Instagram, took to her Instagram handle to post her pictures from the night and in seconds her fans flooded her pictures with their comments.Scroll down to see her flaunt her oh-so-glam look at the Lion Gold Awards 2019.