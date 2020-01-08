Jennifer Winget's Winter Wardrobe is Fashion Goal, See Pic
Jennifer Winget looks fashionable and sharp in her latest Instagram post. She is currently working on TV show Beyhadh 2.
Image Courtesy: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Actors and actresses often serve as fashion icons for auidiences. Their clothes and dresses are given extra attention be it in magazine covers or even on social media.
Recently television actress Jennifer Winget enamoured fans with a look of her winter fashion statement. In the picture, she could be seen wearing a sweater, muffler and a pair of black shades. She also had on a subtle coat of make-up, with brunette tresses styled in a wavy hairstyle.
View this post on Instagram
Currently, Jennifer Winger serves as the protagonist of the series Beyhadh 2 alongside Shivin Narang, Rajat Verma and Ashish Chaudhary. She had also appeared in the first original Beyhadh series. Jennifer Winget will soon also be appearing in a webseries on ALTBalaji titled Code M. In the series she will be appearing as an Indian Army lawyer Monica Mehra. The official synopsis of the series is, "Indian Army Lawyer Monica Mehra who discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case." Earlier, the actress had also shared a video on Instagram that revealed more about her character.
View this post on Instagram
Major Monica Mehra, one of the finest military lawyers, jiska sirf ek hi goal hai, yeh encounter ka case solve karna! Catch her as she cracks the code on 15th Jan on @altbalaji and @zee5premium. #CodeM #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZee5Original @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @tanujvirwani @keshavsadhna @aalekhkapoor @akshayindahouse @samkhan @baljitsinghchaddha @crazysoberberry @aniguha @aparnanadig @historywali #RajatKapoor A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on
Code M, which will be spread over 8 episodes, is set to release on January 15.
