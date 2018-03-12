English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jessica Alba Debuts in a Post-Pregnancy Haircut on Instagram
The actress debuted a new shoulder-length style.
©AFP PHOTO / PATRICK KOVARIK
Actress Jessica Alba has undergone post-pregnancy transformation by chopping off her long hair.
Alba posted a video and a picture of her transformation on her Instagram page.
She captioned the photograph: "This happened. Thanks, Chad Wood hair for the awesome haircut. It feels so good to shed the pregnancy hair. Whaddaya think?"
Alba, who also has daughter Honour, nine, and Haven, six, with her husband Cash Warren, felt like she needed a new look after welcoming her third child, a son.
She chopped the inches off her hair with the help of celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood, who also posted a video of the transformation to his social media page.
| Edited by: shifa khan
