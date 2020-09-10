Jessica Alba in Tears After Realising Daughter Honor is Now Taller Than Her

Hollywood actress Jessica Alba shared a picture on Instagram, showing her and daughter Honor standing back-to-back. In the pictures, it seems that Honor is slightly taller than her mother.

The Fantastic Four actor posted another picture of her crying while hugging her daughter. Jessica captioned the image, "The moment you realise your number 1 baby is taller than you.”

A number of Alba's celebrity friends took to the comment section, responding to the picture. Actress Jaime King wrote, "Honor!!! Oh my gosh Jess. Where does time go (sic)?”

Brazilian model Gizele Oliveira also commented with heart emoji, while American entrepreneur Patty Rodriguez posted, "Life goes by so fast. Wish they always stayed our little babies forever. The giggles. The silly jokes. The kisses."

Actress Jessica Alba is married to producer Cash Warren and the couple has three children. Cash is the son of actor Michael Warren and met Jessica while he was an assistant director during the 2005 film Fantastic Four.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Alba and her husband recently appeared in the podcast The Skinny Confidential Him & Her, where the actor shared how marriage and motherhood changed her.

Jessica revealed that she really values the person she has become in learning how to navigate the world with a partner and being a mum to her children.

Jessica and Cash got married at a Beverly Hills courthouse in 2008 while the actress was pregnant with Honor.

The actress keeps sharing short clips and images of her family on social media. From sharing her son's daily nighttime routine with his father to celebrating Honor's birthday with images, she keeps speaking about "finding moments of joy" and shows how blessed she feels to be mum to her daughter.

These moments are just proof that the actor really seems to be a very family oriented person.