Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong’o, Shailene Woodley Turn Up the Heat at Dior's First Couture Show in Morocco

French label Christian Dior crisscrossed cultures and continents at its first fashion show in Morocco's 16th century El Badi Palace.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong’o, Shailene Woodley Turn Up the Heat at Dior's First Couture Show in Morocco
French label Christian Dior crisscrossed cultures and continents at its first fashion show in Morocco's 16th century El Badi Palace.
Loading...
Actresses Jessica Alba, Lupita Nyong'o and Shailene Woodley made heads turn at the Christian Dior Couture show in Marrakesh's 16th century El Badi Palace on Monday.

Around an enormous outdoor runway lit with dozens of floating tealights, French label Christian Dior crisscrossed cultures and continents at its first fashion show in Morocco on Monday, with beaded dresses and patterned prints taking centre stage.

The “Cruise” Collection - hosted outside the usual fashion week calendar, but which is an important source of sales - drew stars including actresses Lupita Nyong’o, Shailene Woodley and Jessica Alba to Marrakech for the extravaganza.

The actresses flaunted their sheer chiffon Dior outfits amidst all the floating candles and we ought to admit they were literally dressed to kill.

While Jessica and Shailene chose to wear full-length gowns, Lupita flashed her toned legs in the sheer fabric over a pair of hotpants.












As night fell over the city’s 16th century El Badi Palace and its pool and gardens, models - some wearing bandanas - showcased flowing gowns in maroon or black alongside patterned styles in fabrics from Ivory Coast, fashioned into the brand’s trademark synched suit jackets.



Unusually for the French label, it commissioned an Abidjan-based firm to manufacture the cloth, which in its most elaborate form is printed on two sides, and which featured Toile de Jouy-style figures and landscapes Dior is known for.

“You’re really speaking about the human touch here, like in couture,” Dior’s creative chief Maria Grazia Chiuri said in an interview in Paris ahead of the show. The fabrics, found across West Africa and showcasing symbols that are sometimes used as a form of language, had inspired the collection, she added.



Designers Pathé Ouedraogo - or Pathe’O, from Burkina Faso, who is known for dressing Nelson Mandela - and Grace Wales Bonner, a British artist, also worked with Dior on pieces for the show, among other collaborators.

“It helps us to have a different point of view,” Chiuri said, adding that fashion was shifting from a time when it only “spoke only with a small audience”.

“The way you can speak about the silhouette, the relationship between the dress and the body, and about how you represent yourself, if you see this argument only from one point of view, I don’t think it’s believable today.”







LVMH-owned Dior and other luxury brands are increasingly turning to elaborate or far-flung catwalk displays to emphasise their Cruise ranges, which tend to have a longer shelf life in store than other collections.

With the Marrakech show, Dior also paid homage to the late Yves Saint Laurent, who took on the brand’s creative reigns in the late 1950s and was inspired by North Africa throughout his career.

A museum dedicated to the designer, who went on to found his own label, opened in Marrakech in 2017.







With Inputs from Reuters
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram