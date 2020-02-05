Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jessica Simpson's Scary Infection From Post-pregnancy Tummy Tuck

Jessica Simpson has been sharing secrets of her life with fans in her autobiography Open Book with one excerpt recalling her terrifying hospital stay after her 2015 surgery.

IANS

Updated:February 5, 2020, 6:22 PM IST
Jessica Simpson's Scary Infection From Post-pregnancy Tummy Tuck
Representative Image: Reuters

Singer Jessica Simpson has revealed she battled a horrific infection following a tummy tuck after the birth of her second child. Simpson has been sharing secrets of her life with fans in her autobiography Open Book with one excerpt recalling her terrifying hospital stay after her 2015 surgery, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Explaining that the partial tummy tuck "wasn't for weight loss," Simpson writes that she decided to go under the knife to "get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left from my back-to-back pregnancies."

And despite her doctor warning her against the procedure, she went ahead with it as a 35th birthday present to herself. Following the surgery, Jessica wasn't happy with the results, and decided to have a full tummy tuck.

"This surgery was more involved. There was a sense that something was going to go wrong from the get-go, even though I stopped drinking to prepare," she continued.

The procedure itself lasted two hours longer than had been expected, and Simpson quickly contracted a nasty infection.

"I got an infection - colitis - and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures," she added.

After being rushed to the hospital, Simpson stayed there for nine days, where doctors even discussed about whether she may need to have a blood transfusion. Luckily, she managed to recover without it, and is now feeling "like myself again."

Issuing a warning to her fans, she said: "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do."

