Jewellery Guide For The Newlywed Bride’s Trousseau

One of the most looked-forward-to celebrations for a woman is her wedding. It’s no surprise that wedding celebrations can be quite a high-spirited affair, especially for the bride-to-be. However, the excitement of starting a new chapter in life continues to stay on post-wedding celebrations too. Newlyweds need to channelise their inner diva even post-wedding, be it when visiting the workplace or relatives for luncheons and dinners or meeting friends and jewellery forms an important part of it. Ankita Srivastava, CMO, KISNA Diamond And Gold Jewellery shares how every newlywed bride can amp up her post-wedding attires for different occasions with diamond jewellery.

Office wear

As you enter a new phase of your life, you have a lot of adjusting to do in this new life. While work might have been your top priority before marriage, you now wish to be even more ambitious and driven, while weaving into your new family life. Keep it simple with lightweight, minimalistic, and elegant necklaces, that are sure to make you feel empowered and determined to work even harder.

Luncheon with friends

Your first luncheon with friends’ post-marriage is surely going to be not new but a unique experience for you. Add a touch of elegance and sparkle with a diamond bracelet.

Visiting your relatives for the first time

A new bride can be expected to receive a lot of attention, especially when she visits her relatives for the first time after marriage. Opt for embellished diamond earrings, necklaces, bangles, nose pins, or rings that will surely be the ideal bling to match your post-wedding glow.

Festive wear for the new bride

There will be several occasions and festivals post-marriage that will be ‘firsts’ for you. The newness and anticipation of these occasions are sure to overwhelm a new bride with excitement and some inhibitions. Hence, as a newlywed bride, put your best fashion foot forward with the perfect diamond jewellery to match your festive look.

