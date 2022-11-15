Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones

JHARKHAND FOUNDATION DAY 2022: The state of Jharkhand commemorates its foundation every year on November 15. Jharkhand Foundation Day is a mark of the establishment of the 28th state of India. Before the Bihar Reorganization Act, 2000, the state was a part of Bihar. It now has the forests of Chhotanagpur plateau and Santhal Pargana making up the state.

The day also has a special significance in Indian history as this day also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda, also called Bhagwan Birsa. Known as the ‘land of forests,’ Jharkhand has an abundance of mineral resources as nature’s gift to it. The 29% of forests and woodlands cover, makes it the highest forest occupancy amongst all states in India.

2022 marks the 22nd anniversary of the Jharkhand Foundation Day, here are some wishes, greetings, and images that you can share with your loved ones:

Greetings to the people of the state of Jharkhand. May you rise and shine always. Wishing you a Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day! Celebrate the victory with excitement, pride, and zeal in your hearts. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day Best wishes to the people of Jharkhand on statehood day. May you achieve success in every step. Jharkhand celebrates 22nd Foundation Day. Let’s salute the people who make this possible. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day! Extending our heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day! This Jharkhand Foundation Day, let’s salute the immense contributions of the people who fought for the state. Today, we take a pledge to make our state proud by choosing the right actions over and again. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day! Commemorate the culture, struggles, and victories of our ancestors on this Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022. Wishing for a prosperous future ahead. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day! Let’s celebrate the beauty of Jharkhand. Happy Jharkhand Foundation Day!

