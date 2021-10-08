Jio World Drive: All You Need to Know About Reliance's Premium Retail Destination

Reliance recently unveiled its premium retail destination, Jio World Drive (JWD), in Mumbai’s commercial epicenter, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Located in Bandra Kurla Complex, and spanning across an area of 17.5 acres at Maker Maxity, Jio World Drive is Mumbai’s newest, vibrant urban hangout. The precinct is home to 72 prominent International and Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, Mumbai ’s first rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre, an open-air weekend community market, pet-friendly services, a dedicated pop-up experience and other bespoke services.

Designed by the renowned design architects Ross Bonthorne and Andy Lampard, Jio World Drive’s elegant, floating façade is a retail architectural marvel inspired by the French concept of Nuage, which resembles a cloud like structure.

The precinct creates a high-street experience with soft diffused skylight that creates an open airy vibe. While the design builds on the concept of merging the outdoors with indoors, the art peppered across the precinct is intended to exit the art galleries and greet the viewer in everyday experiences. The contemporary art installations, created by renowned artists, highlights the spirit of Mumbai and its many quirks and characteristics.

Pioneering retail innovation with thrilling new concepts, the precinct will introduce the global concept of ‘designated pop-up spaces’ for the first time in India. Pop-up @ The White Crow is a unique customizable concept which provides a platform for discovery and accessibility for both customers and brands. These never-before-seen fashionwear, lifestyle, accessories brands get spotlighted for, and refreshed, every three months.

On the opening, Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Limited, said, “With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must- visit destination to create moments of delight for all.”

Unique experiences being at the heart, the precinct will house Reliance’s new food and grocery concept store FreshPik for the discerning and upwardly mobile, uber urban customer. It also launches India’s first flagship and anchor store of the global home-decor behemoth - West Elm and a global-first concept store of Hamleys’ called Hamleys’ Play.

Jio World Drive holds the title of hosting Mumbai’s first ever rooftop Jio Drive-In Theatre. Operated by PVR, with a capacity for 290 cars, it pays homage to Mumbai’s first drive-in cinema in this precise location. The precinct also introduces PVR’s flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR for the first time in India. The new concept launches with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests.

Creating wholesome family experiences, the precinct offers a safe, pet-inclusive environment. It offers pawsome experiences such as Wagtail - a tech savvy canine crèche and spa; a pet- friendly cafe and an open- air weekend marketplace that help create inclusive spaces, for guests to participate with their pets.

Jio World Drive follows international Covid-19 guidelines and safety protocols. Entry is allowed to everyone who are double vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot.

Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

