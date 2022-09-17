Jivitputrika Vrat: Do You Know The Story Behind This Fast By Mothers

On the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin, Jivitputrika Vrat is observed. Jitiya Vrat or Jivitputrika Vrat, which is widely observed by women in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, is regarded as one of the most difficult fasts. Women observe this fast to ensure that their children live long and healthy lives. This year Jivitputrika Vrat will be observed on September 18.

On this auspicious occasion, mothers are required to keep a special fast for their children. For the sake of their kids, mothers do not drink water for the whole day. It is believed that this fast helps in removing all the hurdles from a child’s life.

To get full details of the fast all you need to do is read or listen to the holy Jivitputrika Vrat Katha or Jitiya Vrat Katha.

Jivitputrika Vrat Katha

According to Hindu mythology, Prince Jimutavahana’s father, the ruler of Gandharva, was a holy man. After a long period of rule, he left the palace and went to the forest. Prince Jimutavahana succeeded him as king. Jimutvahana shared his father’s generosity and compassion. He governed for a considerable amount of time before he, too, abandoned the royal palace and joined his father to live in the forest.

He came across a Nag woman one day in the forest. She had a terrified expression on his face. Jimutvahana asked her about the cause of her troubles. She claimed that the subjects of Nag Lok had promised Pakshiraj Garuda that at least one member of their community offer themselves as food to him. Since her son needed to go on that particular day she felt terrible sadness.

Being a kind-hearted soul like his father Jimutvahana assured her that she need not sacrifice her son’s life to Garuda. Instead, He promised to offer himself as food to Garuda.

Wrapping himself in a red cloth, Jimutvahana approached Garuda who carried him with its paws. Jimutvahana then narrated to Garuda the whole story of how he offered himself as a sacrifice for someone else’s life.

Impressed by Jimutvahana’s kindness, Garuda granted him life and promised not to take any life henceforth.

Based on this mythological tale, mothers are advised to read the Jivitputra Vrat Katha so that their children are protected from all harms.

