JK Rowling Calls Harry Potter’s Lord Voldemort a Nationalist, Says the Series Deal with Racism

Noted author JK Rowling has claimed that the wizard villain Lord Voldemort from her Harry Potter series is a ‘nationalist’ and that the series deals with racism. She also asserted that Voldemort is an authoritarian.

The 54-year-old author, during a show on Radio 4, was reportedly asked about her opinion on the study that had found that those people who read Harry Potter books had more empathetic and tolerant. In her reply, she said, “Obviously those themes are deeply embedded within the books. Ideas of being different, racism is obviously there in allegorical form, as totalitarianism is there, because Voldemort is obviously an authoritarian. I wouldn’t say he’s a populist, but he’s a kind of nationalist.”

Furthermore, on the Christmas special show, JK stated that she has time and again refused to work with the Government on initiatives pertaining to literacy as she does not want students to be forced to read books written by her.

She also revealed some good news for her fans wherein she revealed that she is currently working a new book for children.

“I have a half-written children’s book where I am going back into a completely invented world that I have sort of got half-finished,” she said.

In the past, she had faced a lot of backlash after she donated £1 million to the anti-independence campaign to stop Scotland from being disintegrated from the United Kingdom, said a report published in Daily Mail. She had compared the people who criticized her stance to Harry Potter’s enemies the ‘Death Eaters’.

