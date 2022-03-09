Poet Ranjit Hoskote To Receive 7th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Poetry Award 2022

Every year, the Jaipur Literature Festival celebrates poetry as one of literature’s most effective and influential art forms. The rich programme recognizes the best amongst India’s plethora of young and talented poets announcing the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for Poetry.

In association with the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Foundation, the award is a tribute to Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia and his immense repertoire. The prestigious award will be presented at the 15th edition of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival which will be held at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur. In addition to a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, the winner receives a memento of appreciation along with a felicitation at the Festival.

Ranjit Hoskote is this year’s winner of the 7th Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Poetry Award 2022, following a unanimous decision by the jury committee. His poetic tradition extends from pioneers of modern poetry in English in India like Nissim Ezekiel, Dom Moraes, Arun Kolatkar and others, and yet makes a unique mark of its own through finely wrought, well-chiselled wordcraft and the deft employment of images and metaphors. His poetry is noted for the fusion of form and content, sometimes the content determining the form.

Ranjit Hoskote is also a cultural theorist and curator. His six collections of poetry include Vanishing Act, Central Time, and Jonahwhale. His translation of a celebrated 14th-century Kashmiri woman saint’s poetry has appeared as I, Lalla: The Poems of Lal Ded.

Hoskote curated India’s first-ever national pavilion at the Venice Biennale, under the title ‘Everyone Agrees: It’s About to Explode’. He has received the Sahitya Akademi Golden Jubilee Award, the Sahitya Akademi Translation Award, and the S H Raza Literature Award. His poems have been translated into German, Hindi, Swedish, Spanish, and Arabic.

Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia was an internationally acclaimed poet, freedom fighter, social reformer, philanthropist, and environmentalist who received the Padma Shri award in 2004 and Rajasthan Ratna in 2012. Sethia Ji authored 42 books in Hindi, Urdu, and Rajasthani, which have been translated into English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, and German. He was selected as a ‘Living Legend of the 20th Century’ on the occasion of the bi-centenary celebration of the US Library of Congress in Washington. He was also awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work Lilatamsa and the Jnanapitha Moortidevi Award in 1986.

The Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award is given out after a careful selection process by an eminent jury comprising renowned litterateurs and discerning connoisseurs like Namita Gokhale, Sanjoy K. Roy, Jaiprakash Sethia, Nirupama Dutt, and Siddharth Sethia of the KL Sethia Foundation.

