Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Protest

According to US Capitol Police, 147 protesters were arrested in total for the unlawful demonstration.

IANS

Updated:January 11, 2020, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Joaquin Phoenix Arrested at Climate Change Protest
Image of Joaquin Phoenix, courtesy of Instagram

Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix of the "Joker" fame was arrested, along with other climate change protestors.

The Hollywood star was arrested on Friday, reports variety.com.

Jane Fonda's last Fire Drill Friday protest in Washington, D.C., saw the actor march with hundreds, including the likes of Martin Sheen, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Susan Sarandon, and give a speech about the effects of the meat and dairy industries on climate change.

According to US Capitol Police, 147 protesters were arrested in total for the unlawful demonstration.

Since October, Fonda and other actors, including Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Sally Field and Catherine Keener, have been arrested for civil disobedience, as they advocated for a Green New Deal, among other demands.

Phoenix attended the protest, standing alongside Fonda onstage to deliver a speech.

In her introduction, Fonda tagged Phoenix "one of the greatest living actors today".

"Something I think isn't oftentimes talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change," he said.

"I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change and there's something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume."

The remarks came days after Phoenix's acceptance speech for best actor, drama at the 66th Golden Globes Awards, where he praised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for "recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change".

"It is a very bold move making tonight plant based. It really sends a powerful message," he said.

The animal rights activist was the one who convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press to implement its first all-vegan menu at the Golden Globes.

Martin Sheen also gave a speech during the protest.

Each week, Fonda uses her Fire Drill Friday protests to advocate for a different cause. She has previously focused on the impact that climate change has on water and women, and has held weekly "teach-ins" with experts to discuss the global issues.

This week, Fonda said the focus was on large financial institutions that allow for the fossil fuel industry, in particular, to thrive.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram