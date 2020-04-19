Joe Jonas' Chicken Tikka Masala Treat for Wife Sophie Turner

Pop star Joe Jonas is spending his time in lockdown to master his cooking skills, and recently treated his wife and actress Sophie Turner with an Indian treat.

Joe, whose brother Nick Jonas is married to Indian star Priyanka Chopra, cooked chicken tikka masala for the Game Of Thrones star.

Joe took to Instagram Stories to share a moment of his kitchen adventure. He posted a picture of his prep. The photo features a glass of wine, diced onions, chopped garlic, cans of tomato sauce, a bowl of oil, and masala. He wrote "chicken tikka masala" with a folded hands emoji as a caption on the image.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Turner had shared that she is "kind of loving" being in quarantine with her pop star husband.

Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, opened up about how she's coping during the crisis in an interview with Conan O'Brien on "CONAN At Home".

"I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," Turner said when asked how she's managing with social distancing.

She added that the only time she leaves the house is when she has to go walk their dog.

"Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like a prison for him, but it's great for me," she added.

