Jogging Or Brisk Walking: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Losing weight isn’t easy, it takes a lot of hard work and commitment. Over the years, you have probably heard much weight loss advice, whether it’s to drink warm lemon water or replace your meals with healthier food. There are hundreds of fad diets and weight-loss programs that promise quick and easy ways solutions. But none of those are really effective in the long term. For successful weight loss, you need to make permanent changes in your lifestyle habits, eating healthy and performing day-to-day physical activities.

One actually effective weight loss tip is to increase the amount of physical activities you do. This can be as simple as walking and jogging. However, which one is better for you? Walkers say their activity is better for joint health while joggers and runners love the intensity of their sport.

Jogging and brisk walking are some of the most common physical activities for weight loss. According to health experts, walking and jogging offer significant health benefits in terms of improving cardiovascular health, muscle strengthening and boosting immunity.

Brisk walking is simply an act of walking in an energetic manner and trying to cover a speed of around 100 steps a minute. As the length of everyone’s pace is different, this speed can slightly vary in terms of actual distances covered. Brisk walking is recommended by many fitness experts, as it can help burn calories, build stamina and is good for the heart. Brisk walking is low-intensity and mostly low-impact, meaning that your heart rate doesn’t increase by more than 50 percent from its normal levels and that your joints aren’t significantly impacted. It can easily fit into people’s schedule

Jogging, on the other hand, is a form of exercise that involves rhythmic and slow-speed running. In terms of speed, jogging is faster than running but slower than a walk. More importantly, jogging has a similar ‘form’ as running as the legs kick up and arms wind on the side of the body. Jogging is a higher-intensity exercise but also has more of an impact on your joints. While jogging burns more calories in the same duration of time as walking, it also shouldn’t be done without a warmup.

While jogging is the better exercise for weight loss, it should be noted that walking and jogging are not mutually exclusive in a fit and healthy lifestyle. People who tend to walk more tend to keep the weight they have lost off of their bodies permanently, while jogging can help boost the fat loss process by increasing the number of calories being burnt.

