John Abraham's 'Peshawari Chappals' in Mumbai Saga Sourced from Dubai
John Abraham's first look from Sanjay Gupta's gangster thriller Mumbai Saga is going viral. His character's Peshawari footwear is also gaining a lot of attention.
John Abraham's latest gangsta look from the upcoming film Mumbai Saga has gone viral on the Internet. Wearing a black outfit and leaning against a power bike, the 47-year-old is looking killer in the new avatar.
Not only this, but he is also seen wearing Peshawari chappals and sporting a teeka. The chappals are not ordinary ones, they were specially sourced from Dubai.
Giving more details about John's look, Naahid Shah, the stylist of Sanjay Gupta's film, said: "Sanjay Sir is very particular when it comes to styling in his film and after scouting a lot me and my team flew down to Dubai to get these Vintage Peshawari chappals for this particular look."
You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of. 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i— Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020
Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga is set in the 1980s and 1990s. The film is scheduled to release on June 19. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover.
