John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Reveal Tragic News That They Have Lost Their Unborn Baby Boy

Chrissy Teigen revealed she's suffered a miscarriage after being hospitalised for "excessive bleeding."

Updated:October 1, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Reveal Tragic News That They Have Lost Their Unborn Baby Boy
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she and husband John Legend have lost their baby. The 34-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share the heartbreaking news. She revealed that doctors "were never able to stop the bleeding" despite "bags and bags of blood transfusions". Teigen was hospitalised on Sunday night after enduring a month of bleeding due to having a weak placenta.

"We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," her statement continued. "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Chrissy and John revealed in August that they were expecting their third child together, a son. John also noted his excitement, calling her pregnancy a "quarantine surprise" in an August interview with Today. He told Craig Melvin, "We're very excited and we're grateful for all the well wishes that we've gotten from people all around the world." The couple, who wed in 2013, already share daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two.

