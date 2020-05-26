Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Johnny Depp Completes Painting After 14 Years Amid Lockdown

Johnny Depp shared that he stumbled upon the unfinished painting amid lockdown and wanted to completed the "unfinished business".

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
Johnny Depp Completes Painting After 14 Years Amid Lockdown
credits -Johnny Depp instagram

Actor Johnny Depp has finally completed a wine bottle painting that he had started 14 years ago.

Depp took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of his artwork, which he started in 2006.

It’s odd, the things that we once gave such pure, intense focus and devotion to for months on end. Then suddenly the wind shifts and off we go on a new tack. And for far too long, these earlier interests or passions sadly fall by the wayside and recede into the vast recesses of some hoarder’s crawlspace in the brain cloaked in heaps of the other things that my skull had no room for…until recently. I found this painting, which I had started in 2006 … for 14 years I’d never touched the painting – the occasional glance, at best. Yet it somehow always lingered in my mind, this piece of unfinished business. Even while we are forced to live in the immediate, some strange species of the interrupted passion that has been invested in an object we once focused on awaits our return from far away. I will keep you apprised of the progress! All Love, JD

He captioned: "It's odd, the things that we once gave such pure, intense focus and devotion to for months on end. Then suddenly the wind shifts and off we go on a new tack. And for far too long, these earlier interests or passions sadly fall by the wayside and recede into the vast recesses of some hoarder's crawlspace in the brain cloaked in heaps of the other things that my skull had no room for…until recently."

The actor shared that he stumbled upon the unfinished painting amid lockdown and wanted to completed the "unfinished business".

"I found this painting, which I had started in 2006… for 14 years I'd never touched the painting –- the occasional glance, at best. Yet it somehow always lingered in my mind, this piece of unfinished business," he wrote.

He added: "Even while we are forced to live in the immediate, some strange species of the interrupted passion that has been invested in an object we once focused on awaits our return from far away. I will keep you apprised of the progress! All Love, JD."

