Joseph Conrad Death Anniversary: 5 Movies Based on Author's Work You Must Watch

Often regarded as one of the greatest novelists to write in the English language, Joseph Conrad, was a master prose stylist who is credited with bringing a non-English sensibility into the gamut of English literature.

Conard, who amazed readers with his words portraying the trials of the human soul in an unforgiving universe, died on August 3, 1924.

The early modernist author, whose works profoundly explore the human psyche wrote notable novels like Lord Jim, The Heart of Darkness and Nostromo, among others, many of which have transcended to films since then.

On his 95th death anniversary, here's looking at a few memorable movies based on the works of Joseph Conrad.

Sabotage (1936):

The Alford Hitchcock directorial based on Conrad's novel The Secret Agent is a British espionage thriller about a woman who discovers that her husband, London cinema owner is actually a terrorist agent.

Lord Jim (1965):

The technicolour adventure film starring Peter O'Toole is a second adaptation of Conrad's novel of the same name. The film which received its world premiere on February 15, 1965, had Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and other royalties in attendance.

The Duellists (1977):

Based on the short story The Duel, the historical drama directed by Ridley Scott won the Best Debut film at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival and is based around the time of the of the Napoleonic wars.

Apocalypse Now (1979):

The Francis Ford Coppola directorial based on Heart of Darkness is an epic war film about the Vietnam war starring Marlon Brando, Martin Sheen and Denis Hopper amongst others. Notably, the setting of the film was changed from late 19 century to the 1970s.

Almayer's Folly (2011):

Based on Joseph Conrad's debut novel of the same name, it tells a story of a Dutchman searching for private treasure in Malaysia. The film which was critically acclaimed changed the setting from the late 19 century to the 1950s.

