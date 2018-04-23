Josephine Skriver is the Latest Maybelline Global Ambassador

Thursday, April 19, Maybelline New York revealed Danish model Josephine Skriver as its new global ambassador. The model will star in the cosmetics brand's upcoming advertising campaign, due to be unveiled in May.After Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid and Christy Turlington, Josephine Skriver -- known for her long-term collaboration with Victoria's Secret -- is joining the Maybelline New York family as its new global spokesmodel. Early images suggest the internationally renowned model could be set to show off some vibrant shades for the brand, notably a shimmering eyeshadow in 2018's color of the year, purple."Being a part of the Maybelline New York family is a dream come true! I have been wearing Maybelline since I was a little girl," said Josephine Skriver in a statement. "I am honored to represent not only Maybelline, but all of the girls who are wearing Maybelline, because these young girls are the future. They are powerful and beautiful, and that to me is what Maybelline stands for. I could not be prouder to represent them and make it happen."After first being announced by the beauty brand, the model confirmed news of her new role with a video, shared on social media, revealing moments in her busy life, as well as her collaboration with Maybelline.Josephine Skriver began her international career in 2011, making her New York Fashion Week debut that year. The model has since starred in a host of catwalk shows and campaigns, and has worked with brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Yves Saint Laurent Beauty. She joined the highly selective Victoria's Secret Angels in 2016.