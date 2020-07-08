Josh 'Thanos' Brolin, Kathryn Boyd Expecting Second Child

Hollywood star Josh Brolin and his wife, model Kathryn Boyd are expecting their second child together. Boyd, who has 19-month-old daughter Westyln with Brolin, took to Instagram revealing the news on Tuesday.

"The Brolin's are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way," the 32-year-old model captioned the picture with their little one.

Brolin, 52, and Boyd tied the knot in 2016.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star also shares two children, son Trevor, 32, and daughter Eden, 26, from his first marriage to "Beverly Hills Cop II" actor Alice Adair.