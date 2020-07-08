Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Josh 'Thanos' Brolin, Kathryn Boyd Expecting Second Child

Josh Brolin and his wife, model Kathryn Boyd are expecting their second child together.

PTI

July 8, 2020
Hollywood star Josh Brolin and his wife, model Kathryn Boyd are expecting their second child together. Boyd, who has 19-month-old daughter Westyln with Brolin, took to Instagram revealing the news on Tuesday.

"The Brolin's are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way," the 32-year-old model captioned the picture with their little one.

Brolin, 52, and Boyd tied the knot in 2016.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star also shares two children, son Trevor, 32, and daughter Eden, 26, from his first marriage to "Beverly Hills Cop II" actor Alice Adair.

Loading