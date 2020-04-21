Take the pledge to vote

Jr NTR Nominates Chiranjeevi To Take #BetheREALMAN Challenge

Jr. NTR has nomiated Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Koratala Siva to push the trend ahead. The challenge was started by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga who nominated director SS Rajamouli.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 21, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
Jr NTR Nominates Chiranjeevi To Take #BetheREALMAN Challenge
Jr. NTR has nomiated Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and Koratala Siva to push the trend ahead. The challenge was started by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga who nominated director SS Rajamouli.

Twitter and other social media platforms have become the ground zero of the most interesting challenges that we have around. Now, that we are staying indoors during lockdown, the trends are becoming more engaging and going viral rapidly. Among others, the Tollywood industry is observed being an absolute sport by participating in some fun such activities.

Director of the epic franchise Baahubali, SS Rajamouli took up a task requested by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Much to everyone’s surprise, Rajamouli was a dab hand in the #BetheREALMAN challenge. The ace filmmaker had subsequently nominated a few of his close colleagues including actor Jr. NTR who in his latest upload is seen performing the household chores with utmost fervour.

As the Temper actor shared his first-rate act on the micro-blogging site, he wrote, “Here it is Jakkana Rajamouli. It is fun when you share the work load. I now nominate Chiranjeevi garu, Nagarjuna babai, Venky garu and Siva Koratala garu for this challenge”.

Now, the Janatha Garage actor has thrown down the gauntlet at few of the big names in Telugu cinema namely Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh and filmmaker Koratala Siva to push the trend ahead. While we are yet to see the reciprocation of Nagarjuna and Venkatesh, the other two contenders have been quick with their response. Chiranjeevi has replied with a hilarious short clip from one of his movies where his character dramatically says to a zooming camera, “Challenge accepted.”

Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva tagged Jr. NTR in his reply and said, “Challenge accepted @tarak9999 annayya. Nela rojula footage miss ayindi already (Bro, already missed the footage from last month.”

Meanwhile, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. has collaborated with SS Rajamouli’s for his next period action project titled RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. The magnum opus will feature Ram Charan and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles.

