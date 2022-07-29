JRD Tata Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts about the Business Tycoon and Aviator

JRD TATA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: The father of Indian aviation, JRD Tata was born Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata. Noted business tycoon and aviator, he became the country’s first licensed pilot in 1929. Chairman of Tata and Sons for 50 years, he led the Tata Group to great heights and success. A successful businessman and a visionary, Tata contributed largely towards the betterment of the society.

Among the several schemes paved by him for working individuals, some were also adopted by the Indian government. His vision of India was of a happy nation more than a rich nation.

Take a look at some of the lesser known facts about JRD Tata:

1. JRD Tata was revered with the French Legion of Honor, the highest award for military merits. He was also honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

2. On his return to India, JRD Tata joined Tata & Sons as just a trainee with no pay. After 12 years of hard work and dedication, he became the Chairman of Tata & Sons.

3. JRD Tata was born in France and completed his education in London. After his studies, he joined the French Army where he served for a year.

4. JRD Tata always had a keen interest in flying. His first step to success was when he became the first Indian to get a pilot license. In 1932, he built Tata Airlines, now called Air India.

5. He was rewarded with the United Nations Populations Award for starting and implementing the family planning movement in India.

6. He was a trustee of Dorabji Tata Trust for 50 years. The trust established the first cancer hospital in Asia. In 1941, The Tata Memorial Center for Cancer was started under the guidance of JRD Tata.

7. JRD Tata died in Geneva due to a kidney infection.

8. On his death, the Indian Parliament was adjourned in mourning; an honor not given to Non-Member of Parliaments.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here