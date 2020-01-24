Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Lifestyle » Food
1-min read

Jude Law Loves Starving Himself

Actor Jude Law who was last seen in 'A Rainy Day in New York' and 'Captain Marvel' said that he loves starving himself so that he can enjoy excessive banquets.

IANS

Updated:January 24, 2020, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jude Law Loves Starving Himself
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Actor Jude Law says he loves starving himself so that he can enjoy "excessive banquets" every now and again.

In an interview with Vulture magazine, the actor revealed that he follows an intermittent fasting diet in which he only eats between noon and 8 p.m, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said, "I love restricting what I'm eating, like really starving myself and only drinking water and eating like pulses and vegetables. And then I love excessive banquets, trying different types of foods and wines. I mean, we're only here once, right?"

The 47-year-old also admitted that whilst he doesn't often take on roles just "for the money", there have been times where he has accepted some less acclaimed job offers simply to put "bread and butter" on his table.

"I wouldn't say that I necessarily do an awful lot of work for money, but there've been a couple jobs where I figure, Gosh, I actually need to make some money. When the work you do is also to put bread and butter on your kids' table, it has to be. I have quite a big responsibility base that I need to support. That's just a reality check. I'm constantly going through battles with my relevance, my integrity, or sense of self as an artist," he said.

On the work front, Law will be next seen in Reed Morano's The Rhythm Section starring Blake Lively and Sterling K Brown. He also has another release in 2020, The Nest, written and directed by Sean Durkin. It also stars Carrie Coon, Charlie Shotwell and Oona Roche. In 2021, he will be reprising his role as Dr. John Watson in Sherlock Holmes 3 with Robert Downey Jr. It will be directed by Dexter Fletcher and will also star Rachel McAdams.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram