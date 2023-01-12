Juhi Parmar’s Simple DIY Hack for Dark Circles May Work for You

Many of us believe that sleep deprivation is the major cause of dark circles. While it is true, there are other causes of dark under-eye circles as well, including allergies or the natural ageing process. Depending on the colour of the skin, dark circles beneath the eyes can appear purple, blue, dark brown, or even black. Even though these circles are rarely a cause for concern, some people might choose to hide them.

Dark circles beneath the eyes may occasionally signal a need for lifestyle adjustments, such as better eating or sleeping habits. Are you looking for a cure? Actress Juhi Parmar has come to your rescue. Even while there are a number of under-eye creams that promise to be helpful, nothing beats tried and tested DIY solutions. The actress is here with her own trick.

Recently, Juhi Parmar posted a reel on Instagram demonstrating how we can eliminate dark circles with a simple home remedy. She wrote, “Dark circles is a common problem for most of us. I’m back with the first Sunday Pampering of this year and it’s a simple home solution for your under eyes. Try it out and let me know how it goes! Have a happy and pampering Sunday!”

As per the video, the simple ingredients you need are almond oil, potato juice, turmeric, and coffee. The process is as simple as the ingredients. Combine almond oil, potato juice, turmeric, and coffee in a bowl. Gently rub the mixture under your eyes. After some time, rinse it.

Sleep deprivation often leads to under-eye dark circles. Juhi Parmar also addressed this in a reel posted earlier. She offered another natural cure in her post. In the reel, she suggested making a mixture of aloe vera gel, milk, and rosewater. Juhi Parmar suggested keeping it in the freezer for 15 to 20 and then using cotton pads or balls to apply it under the eyes.

“Under eyes is something most of us complain about as they give away the lack of sleep or exhaustion. So this Sunday pamper yourself along with reducing the puffiness under your eyes, giving your face the perfect glow with simple ingredients like aloe Vera and milk. Try it out and let me know how it goes."

Would you try these home remedies to get rid of dark circles?

