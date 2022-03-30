Julia Fox Shows How to Create her Iconic Denim on Denim Look via Instagram Tutorial

Italian-American model Julia Fox’s love for denim is quite evident in her recent public appearances. Earlier in January, the actress was spotted with her former boyfriend Kanye West at the Paris Fashion Week in a denim on denim look. Fox wore a conical denim jacket by Elsa Schiaparelli, which she paired with low-rise denim jeans by the brand’s creative director Daniel Roseberry. Fox had accessorised her look with a pair of denim boots, black gloves, statement gold bold earrings and a black bag.

Twinning in Denim: Kanye West and girlfriend, Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week pic.twitter.com/BucaSJrS1e— Naija (@Naija_PR) January 23, 2022

Most recently, Fox’s love for denim outfits was expressed through a DIY costume. Fox’s street style take on denim fabric comprised a tiny bandeau top, made of the scrapped material from her now ultra low-rise jeans. Fox finished the look with a pair of Alexander Wang denim Viola 65 slouch boots in a matching light wash colour. The model finished the denim monochrome look by carrying Wang’s five-pocket hobo bag, made from another light-toned pair of jeans. She also added a light-brown leather coat in some pictures.

Fox shared the tutorial for her sexy DIY look on Instagram. The actress guided the viewers to the low raised jeans she created by cutting off the top end of the high-waisted jeans. Sharing the video on the social media platform, Fox added in the caption, “Low-waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau. It makes for a really cute set and it’s easy and honestly, now that latex is kind of played out, Denim, you’re all I have left. Also for the zipper, you have to put crazy glue at the top to keep it from sliding off.”

Besides creating sexy denim DIY outfits, Fox also shares exciting make-up tutorials for her Instagram followers. Earlier this month, Fox shared a video on how she creates her iconic smokey eye look. The actress dubbed the eye make-up look as “Fox eye.” Sharing the video on the social media platform, Fox added in the caption, “Literally no one: Me: I did a tutorial for you guys. I wanted to show you how fast and easy it is to do the fox eye, also please don’t judge the low budge nature of this video lmao.”

Are you inspired by Fox’s denim DIY look?

