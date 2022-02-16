Julia Fox Walks In Sexy Black Catsuit At NYFW After Breakup With Kanye West

After her whirlwind yet short-lived romance with hip-hop artist Kanye West, actress and model Julia Fox is back to work. The Italian-American model opened LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 runway show at the New York Fashion Week. Julia radiated her sensuous style on the runway wearing the ultimate revenge dress. The 32-year-old wore a slinky, skin-tight black gown with long sleeves, a high neck, and racy cutouts at the midriff, chest, and back that hugged her body. She completed her look with chunky silver arm cuffs and earrings and a hint of red eyeshadow. Julia kept the look slick with pulled-back hair and nude shade lip colour.

Julia shared her pictures from the runway on Instagram and added in the caption, “What an honour. I always wondered what it would be like to walk down a runway. I never would have imagined opening a whole mf show. Thank you LaQuan Smith Mel Ottenberg, Kylea Bryan, and the rest of the team for this moment. Face beat by Sheika Daley, hair slayed by Lacy Redway.”

Speaking to WWD, Smith said “Julia has been my girl from Day One. Julia has been so supportive of me from my early days. She always comes to me for a nasty catsuit for a night out on the town and it just felt kind of pressy and gaggy and I was like, ‘let’s just do it.’ It’s not far-fetched. People anticipate coming to a LaQuan Smith show for a gag kind of moment, a little excitement.” Smith added, “I was like now is the perfect time to do it, let’s just throw her in there. She looks incredible, and I’m like I just want to have fun with it.”

Julia’s latest outing on the runway was her first since her break up with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. After his split with Kim Kardashian, Ye started seeing Julia. The couple made their relationship public at the couture shows in Paris, where they walked hand in hand in Canadian tuxedos. Ye was also present at Julia’s 32nd birthday in New York on February 2 and gifted her and her friends Birkin bags.

Earlier this week, Fox and the Yeezy fashion designer broke up in light of Ye’s frequent outbursts on social media about estranged wife Kim’s relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

