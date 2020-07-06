Julia Roberts Shares Loved-up Photo With Husband Daniel Moder On 18th Wedding Anniversary

Hollywood star Julia Roberts and cinematographer Danny Moder got romantic on their 18th wedding anniversary.

The pair celebrated their anniversary on Saturday, and to mark the occasion, Roberts shared a photo of her planting a kiss on Moder's cheek, reports people.com.

"18 years," she wrote alongside the photo, adding the hashtag #heckyes, on social media.

Roberts and Moder had married in 2002 after meeting on the set of the 2000 film "The Mexican".

They are parents to son Henry Daniel, 12, and twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus "Finn" Walter, 15.

Earlier this year, the couple stepped out for a rare date night, attending pal Sean Penn's 10th annual CORE gala in Los Angeles. Roberts wore a plaid green skirt suit for the night out, while her cinematographer hubby opted for a classic black-and-white ensemble.

In 2017, the Pretty Woman star told PEOPLE that she found her fairytale ending with Moder. “I mean, every day my husband walks in the door it’s like a recurring dream,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Ah, he’s back!’”