Jumat Ul Vida 2019 Messages, WhatsApp Wishes to Share With Your Loved ones
Here are messages and best wishes you can share with your near and dear ones on the auspicious occasion.
Image for representation only. (Associated Press)
As Ramadan 2019 draws to a close, Muslims across the world will throng mosques to offer Jumat Ul Vida prayers or last congregational Friday prayers of the holy month.
In Muslim tradition, it is believed that the last ten days of Ramadan, particularly the last Friday or Jumat Ul Vida, provide the devout a special opportunity to seek forgiveness for their sins.
Here are messages and best wishes you can share with your near and dear ones on the auspicious occasion.
-Ramadan, I wish you could stay forever. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak.
-The petition is an astonishing trade we hand over our stresses to Allah he hands over peace to us.
-“The best person is the one who benefits all human beings.” ― Prophet Muhammad
-“Nobody has eaten better food than that won by his own labour.” ― Prophet Muhammad
-As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak.
-Friday is the balance of the week, Ramadan is the balance of the year and Hajj is the balance of the life.
-“That the best day that the sun rises upon is the day of Jummah (Friday)” – Prophet Muhammad
-The day when angels are standing at the doors of Masjid to record who comes first for prayers, O blessed soul will you let them record their name.
-It is from the sunnah to wear the best of one’s clothes on the day of Jumat Ul Vida
-Be sincere! Allah knows what’s in the heart.
