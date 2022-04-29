Jumat-ul-Vida 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

JUMAT-UL-VIDA 2022 WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Jumat-ul-Vida means ‘The Friday of farewell’. It signifies the best wishes of the Holy Quran. This festival is celebrated globally by the Islamic Community on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan. On this day, people celebrate this festival by reciting the holy book Quran, special prayers and lots of social works such as donating funds to the poor, feeding the poor etc. This year Jumat-ul-Vida will be observed on April 29.

Here is the list of some Wishes, Messages and WhatsApp Status which you can share with your loved ones on this day.

1. Wishing you and your family health, wealth, and lots of happiness on this auspicious day of Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak. May Allah keep showering his blessings on us and forgive us for all our sins in the present, past and future.

2. Wishing everyone a cheerful and blessed Jumat Ul-Vida. Let us make the most of this last Friday of this holy month by thanking Allah for all his blessings. The celebrations of Jumat Ul-Vida are incomplete without seeking forgiveness for our sins and by offering our heartfelt prayers to Allah. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak to all.

3. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul-Vida to you and your loved ones. May you celebrate this special occasion together by offering prayers to Allah.

4. As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts, and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Jamat Ul-Vida Mubarak.

5. May the auspicious occasion of Jumat Ul Vida bring along many more joys and smiles for you and your family members. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul Vida to you.

6. May the celebrations of Jumat Ul Vida infuse your life with high spirits and bring along new hopes in your life. A very Happy Jumat Ul Vida to you.

7. Before the auspicious month of Ramadan ends, let us offer the best of the prayers to Allah to seek his love and blessings. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul Vida to you.

8. Warm greetings on the occasion of Jumat Ul Vida to you. May the positivity of this special occasion fill our hearts with happiness and goodness.

9. Wishing everyone a cheerful and blessed Jumat Ul Vida. Let us make the most of this last Friday of this holy month by thanking Allah for all his blessings.

10. May the occasion of Jumat Ul Vida be very Mubarak for all of us and we are blessed by Allah. Warm wishes on this special occasion to all. When we have the hand of Allah on us, we have nothing to fear in life. Wishing everyone a blessed and beautiful Jumat Ul Vida.

