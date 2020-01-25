Jumpstart Your Dating Life in 2020 with These Tips

2020 is here and it's high time that you jumpstart your dating life. But dating isn't an easy job in the millennial world. To make things easy, try following these dating tips.

Update, Update, Update!

It is rather obvious that not all dating app users update their dating app profile once they put it up - but if you add a new photo or a new story, most dating apps treat you like a new person and the algorithm kicks into gear, showing you to more people, however, be careful about your personal details. Stay safe and only share things what you want everyone to know about yourself.

Typos not allowed

75% of people say they’re less likely to respond to someone with spelling mistakes in their profile, so make sure you don't have typos in your profile.

Remember, Questions Are your Best Friends

The more questions you answer, the more accurate your matches will be. Most OkCupid users answer about 50 questions while signing up, which brings their matches closer. More importantly, People who write "I don't know what to put here" on their dating profiles have a lower rate of contact exchange with potential matches.

Pictures Do Speak a Thousand Words

Upload a variety of photos (more than just selfies!) Share photos that show what makes you, you- whether that’s volunteering, running marathons or hanging out with friends. Photos that include animals are 3x more likely to get attention. This is a popular choice as users are 4.5X more likely to prefer talking about their hobbies, jobs and pets than they are to talk about what they want out of a relationship on a first date. For those busy with other things, no fear as 40% of people would rather talk about their goals, hopes, plans and wishes.

Describe your pictures

Instead of describing yourself with a long list of adjectives, talk about the things you love and enjoy doing. If you love dogs; show a picture with you and Fido in the park; if you're an adrenaline junkie, mention the time you went skydiving; if you’re funny describe the time you made everyone laugh with your maid of honour toast.

Ditch ‘Hi’ and ‘Hello’, Send a meaningful message Instead

While it is true that women are 2.5x more likely to get a response than men if they initiate the conversation. Men shouldn’t lose heart. Look at a prospective match’s profile and comment on something specific that you like. Keep it around 140 characters and please don’t say “hey.” Try to engage on a specific photo or question, such as “Pizza is the best food out there.”

And yes, saying “hey” in a first message is almost equivalent to saying nothing — this greeting has an 84% chance of being completely ignored. Instead, send a thoughtful message full of meaning to the other person to initiate the conversation.

Time Does Not Wait for Anyone, So Get It Right!

Sunday is the most successful day to plan dates for the week. 5 pm is the time of day most users are on. Another protip is that January 5, 2020 will be the biggest dating day of the year. Dating Sunday it is!

