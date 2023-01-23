Just Kalki Koechlin Celebrating Her “Bikini Bod,” See Her Stunning Pics

Actress Kalki Koechlin is known for sharing her opinions in honest ways. Be it expressing herself through her outfits, or highlighting how pregnancy can change a woman’s body. Her latest body positivity post is a hit on social media. We all know that Kalki is a beach beauty. In her latest post, the actress showcased her ‘bikini bod’ and also shared an important message about celebrating her body, by calling it “the extraordinary machine."

Recently, Kalki Koechlin dropped an array of photos in a blue bikini on her Instagram account. And her photos will leave you inspired enough to shed your inhibitions and flaunt your bikini body on your upcoming beach vacation.

The actress posed for the camera without any makeup and in a messy bun. She can be seen having fun by the beach as she flaunted her body with utmost confidence. Along with the photos, she penned an important message.

She wrote, “Bikini bod(y). The body changes-shrinks and enlarges, stretches and ages, breaks and fixes itself, cries, laughs and leaves scars that are witness to its healing, some days it’s less easy to show off, and ten years down the line I’ll have a different set of challenges, but today, I’m celebrating this extraordinary machine”. Kalki welcomed a daughter named Sappho in 2020.

Soon her post was filled with positive comments from her fans and admirers. Actress Ira Dubey dropped a heart-eyed emoji and commented, “Hi hotness!” while Monica Dogra dropped a red heart emoji and called her “beautiful”. One user wrote, “We gotta embrace what we have”. Another comment read, “Amazing Sea. Amazing You”. One more comment read, “The most beautiful and talented person. Totally gorgeous”.

Check out the photos of Kalki here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

Kalki Koechlin is known for her roles in Anurag Kashyap’s Dev D opposite Abhay Deol, in Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, in Margarita With A Straw directed by Shonali Bose and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, where she co-starred with Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Katrina Kaif.

