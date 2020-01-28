Take the pledge to vote

Justin and Hailey Bieber Look Adorable at 'Seasons' Premier in Los Angeles, See Pic

'Seasons' premiere night in Los Angeles saw Justin and Hailey come out officially at an event post their marriage. The new project based on Justin's life is a YouTube original docuseries, streaming now.

January 28, 2020
Justin and Hailey Bieber Look Adorable at 'Seasons' Premier in Los Angeles, See Pic
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin made their official debut on January 27 as married couple on the red carpet at the premier of Seasons, a docuseries based on the Justin’s life. The couple, during the public appearance, displayed their affection for each other as they kissed and also posed for paparazzi. The event was held at Regency Bruin Theatre on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Justin shared a candid moment from the red carpet of the night as he looked into Hailey's eyes with affection.

Love u tons bubz

Taking to Instagram, Hailey announced the release of Seasons and thanked people for supporting the couple in their journey. She also expressed her love in a personal post for Justin on social media.

Justin’s YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons was out on January 27. This new project comes a month after he dropped his single Yummy from his fifth album Changes.

Each episode of the docuseries Seasons is only about 10 minutes long. Seasons is about Justin’s struggle in the last few years of his life and he bounced back, overcoming those challenges.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey got hitched at an official ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. Before coming into a relationship with Hailey, Justin dated singer Selena Gomez for almost two years. Bieber and Selena broke up in 2012 and since then, the two had an on-again, off-again relationship until March 2018.

Selena recently revealed that she faced “emotional abuse” during her relationship with Bieber. However, Justin has made no comments on Gomez’s remark. As per reports, Justin has sold an estimated 150 million records till 2019.

Read: Selena Gomez Feels She was a 'Victim' of Emotional Abuse During Her Relationship with Justin Bieber

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

