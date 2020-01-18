Justin Bieber Calls Marriage with Hailey Baldwin 'Most Rewarding Thing', See Romantic Pic
Justin recently posted a sermon and said that getting married was the most rewarding thing he's ever done. He also shared a pic of the duo enjoying movies night together.
Image of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, courtesy of Instagram
After years of being friends and a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, Hailey Baldwin and singer Justin Bieber got married in a courtroom in New York City in September 2018. The couple then tied the knot in a traditional Christian ceremony on October 1st, 2019. The singer, who keeps sharing pictures with his model wife on social media, shared a sermon and called their marriage rewarding.
Justin posted a sermon from the religious text Ecclesiastes, which read "It's better to have a partner than go it alone. Share the work, share the wealth. And if one falls down, the other helps, But if there’s no one to help, tough!" Justin then captioned the picture, "Getting married is the most rewarding thing I've ever done."
Check out the picture below:
Later, Justin also posed with Hailey for a selfie as they spent some time together watching a movie. Justin captioned the post, "Movie night with bae."
Justin is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album. He recently dropped a track called Yummy.
