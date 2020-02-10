Justin Bieber Donates Rs 71 Lakh to Fan's Mental Health Charity

Pop singer Justin Bieber donated $100,000 to a fan here who was raising money for mental health awareness. Bieber was in the city promoting his upcoming album Changes with an appearance at MTV's Fresh Out Live event. And while in town, the Yummy star took the time to share a generous donation with fan Julie Coker, who was campaigning for the cause, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I work for mental health now because of my own mental health struggles in the past. And it's important for us to talk about mental health because more than 50 per cent of us will have a mental health challenge in our lifetime," Coker told the New York Post.

She added: "Justin has a big following, so if he has a good message about mental health, hopefully everybody else... will want to start thinking about mental health in a different way."

Bieber has been open about his own mental health struggles, and notably took time away from the spotlight last year to focus on his personal well-being, amid a battle with Lyme disease.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.