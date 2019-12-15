Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host Charity Art Event
Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin recently held a charity art event for underprivileged kids which was attended by many of hi celebrity friends like Kylie and Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith and Scooter Braun.
Image: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber/Instagram
Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin hosted a charity event with LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts to promote art education in underprivileged communities. The event on Friday evening was attended by celebrities like Kylie and Kris Jenner and Jaden Smith.
Kylie even took the mic to perform a rendition of her viral tune Rise and Shine.
Bieber wore a teal coloured blue oversized hoodie from his Drew line. He teamed the look with pajama looking trousers that had a black and white plaid style print. The singer completed his ensemble with tan coloured platform sneakers and a beanie of the same colour, reports dailymail.co.uk.
Bieber also performed some of his hits acapella style.
He sang Sorry, Love Yourself and let Jaden do their rendition of their 2010 track, Never Say Never. As the son of Will Smith completed his rap, good friend Kylie was seen standing in the front and proudly recording the performance on her phone.
View this post on Instagram
This made me super happy. Congrats to @justinbieber @haileybieber for raising so much tonight with all these amazing artists for those in need. Thank you to @shaunanep and the team for stepping up for a great cause. #neversaynever. He also did baby, sorry, and love yourself 😳. @c.syresmith I see u 😊
Justin Beiber's manager and Ithaca Holdings owner Scooter Braun also was in attendance. He has been on the news lately for his public feud with Taylor Swift.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mardaani 2 and Jumanji The Next Level Box Office Day 2: Both Films Record Growth
- Kapil Sharma Receives Money from Ajay Devgn for Promoting Tanhaji
- Bigg Boss 13: Kamya Punjabi Slams Madhurima Tuli for Insulting the Transgender Community
- Not Jewellery or Recipe, this Michigan Family’s Heirloom is a 141-year-old Fruitcake
- As K3G's Turns 18, Here Are Some of the Funniest 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' Memes