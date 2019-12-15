Take the pledge to vote

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host Charity Art Event

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin recently held a charity art event for underprivileged kids which was attended by many of hi celebrity friends like Kylie and Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith and Scooter Braun.

IANS

Updated:December 15, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Host Charity Art Event
Image: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber/Instagram

Singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin hosted a charity event with LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts to promote art education in underprivileged communities. The event on Friday evening was attended by celebrities like Kylie and Kris Jenner and Jaden Smith.

Kylie even took the mic to perform a rendition of her viral tune Rise and Shine.

Bieber wore a teal coloured blue oversized hoodie from his Drew line. He teamed the look with pajama looking trousers that had a black and white plaid style print. The singer completed his ensemble with tan coloured platform sneakers and a beanie of the same colour, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Bieber also performed some of his hits acapella style.

He sang Sorry, Love Yourself and let Jaden do their rendition of their 2010 track, Never Say Never. As the son of Will Smith completed his rap, good friend Kylie was seen standing in the front and proudly recording the performance on her phone.

Justin Beiber's manager and Ithaca Holdings owner Scooter Braun also was in attendance. He has been on the news lately for his public feud with Taylor Swift.

