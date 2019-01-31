LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices

Turning towards fashion designing, Bieber has launched his new clothing line, called Drew House. The name is inspired by his middle name, Drew.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
Justin Bieber's clothing line Drew House. Image: @drew/Instagram
Gender-neutral design is the new wave in the global fashion industry and fashion designers around the globe are releasing clothing collections in a whole heap of beige.

Like singer Kanye West, who had released his Yeezy clothing line, Justin Bieber too has decided to follow the success stories of such musicians and set foot into the world of fashion.






Turning towards fashion designing, Bieber has launched his new clothing line, called Drew House. The name is inspired by his middle name, Drew.

The website of the fashion house has 14 items ranging in price from $48 - $148. The 'About Us' section reads, "Place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye."



On Wednesday, within hours of the launch, his biggest fans went from getting all excited to being disappointed, calling it 'simple and over priced'.













Some said that he should rather stick to music rather than calling himself a designer, while other Beliebers admitted that they are all ready to go broke for his clothing and defended the high prices.

From a beige corduroy ensemble, sweatshirts with smiley faces and silly notes emblazoned on the clothing, like, 'you could rock this bad boy for days', 'all swans in England belong to the queen', the brand has some quirky, fun clothes to hang in or hang out in.

For instance, an image of a a pair of shorts, which are priced around $138, has 'Drew' emblazoned over the crotch and the description of the shorts read, 'great for sitting in bean bag chairs and couches'.

The official Instagram handle of Drew House shows models eating junk food lying on the couch, jumping into pools and stuffing their face with donuts. But there is no mention or sign of Bieber on the page.

Previously, on Christmas, Bieber had subtly announced his brand as he put out a picture of his room slippers along with some bling which had the Drew tag on it.



