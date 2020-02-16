Justin Bieber Receives 'Dreamsicle' from Hailey Baldwin on Valentine's Day

Pop singer Justin Bieber has got a whopping $10,000 worth crystal-covered popsicle from his wife Hailey Baldwin as a gift on Valentine's Day.

The pink crystallized Dreamsicle is one of the ten limited edition pieces created by digital artist Dan Life. It is 11 ½ x 4 inches in dimension with 12,210 hand-set crystals all over, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to people.com, only three of these luxurious items are still available for purchase.

Bieber got Baldwin a bouquet of red-and-white roses. His wife was spotted holding onto the gift which was wrapped in rustic brown paper when they left a Spa, where they reportedly enjoyed a three hour relaxation treatment.

For the outing, the Baby hitmaker donned jeans and a gray hoodie. He completed his look with a pair of white crocs and blue cap.

Baldwin kept her look casual with a cream crew neck sweatshirt, and a pair of black biker shorts. Holding a black leather bowling bag, she rocked Vans sneakers with pink socks.

