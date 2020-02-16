Justin Bieber Receives 'Dreamsicle' from Hailey Baldwin on Valentine's Day
The pink crystallized Dreamsicle is one of the ten limited edition pieces created by digital artist Dan Life. It is 11 ½ x 4 inches in dimension with 12,210 hand-set crystals all over
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Pop singer Justin Bieber has got a whopping $10,000 worth crystal-covered popsicle from his wife Hailey Baldwin as a gift on Valentine's Day.
The pink crystallized Dreamsicle is one of the ten limited edition pieces created by digital artist Dan Life. It is 11 ½ x 4 inches in dimension with 12,210 hand-set crystals all over, reports aceshowbiz.com.
According to people.com, only three of these luxurious items are still available for purchase.
Bieber got Baldwin a bouquet of red-and-white roses. His wife was spotted holding onto the gift which was wrapped in rustic brown paper when they left a Spa, where they reportedly enjoyed a three hour relaxation treatment.
For the outing, the Baby hitmaker donned jeans and a gray hoodie. He completed his look with a pair of white crocs and blue cap.
Baldwin kept her look casual with a cream crew neck sweatshirt, and a pair of black biker shorts. Holding a black leather bowling bag, she rocked Vans sneakers with pink socks.
